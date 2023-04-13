ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Rahul Vaidya sings ‘Mehndi Rach Gayi’ for Lakhneet Wedding

Playback singer Rahul Vaidya has lent his voice to the original song, ‘Mehndi Rach Gayi’ for the wedding of the internet sensations Lakhan Rawat and Neetu Bisht Rawat also known as the ‘Lakhneet Wedding’.

Singer Priya Mallick perfectly complements Rahul’s voice in the song. The track is soulful yet upbeat and symbolises the bride and the groom’s anticipation to unite.

Commenting on the track, Rahul said: “Weddings are one of the most monumental occasions of a person’s life. It was a delight to create a song for such a special and personal event. When I was approached for the song, I was excited to be a part of something which will touch people’s hearts. ‘Mehndi Rach Gayi’ is the coming together of eagerness, and the dreams of two people in love. Kudos to Lakhan and Neetu for wanting to share their special moment with fans.”

The fun-loving duo, Lakhan Rawat and Neetu Bisht Rawat of Lakhneet Vlogs fame have earned great fame for giving major couple goals to audiences while playing pranks and capturing daily vlogs with their family and friends.

Speaking on the release of the song, Animeta Creators Lakhan and Neetu commented: “We are grateful to Rahul Vaidya for creating such a beautiful song. We were so emotional when we heard it for the first time. It fills us with memories of our beautiful day when we listen to it. We hope couples and their families fall in love with ‘Mehndi Rach Gayi’ in the same way we did.”

‘Mehndi Rach Gayi’ is presented by Rahul Vaidya’s RKV Entertainment.

