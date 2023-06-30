INDIA

Rahul visits relief camps in Manipur’s Bishnupur

A day after he was stopped by a huge Manipur Police contingent, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday visited relief camps in Moirang, Bishnupur district, where he met people affected by the ethnic violence.

Manipur state Congress President Keisham Meghachandra Singh said that Rahul went to Moirang by helicopter and after returning to Imphal, he will meet 10 like-minded party leaders and members of civil society organisations.

He will also hold talks with leaders of the United Naga Council (UNC), influential women bodies, prominent citizens and intellectuals.

Upon his arrival on Thursday, the senior Congress leader visited relief camps in Imphal West District and Churachandpur, where displaced people have taken shelter in the wake of the violence which has killed 120 people, injured over 400 others and also led to the damage of a massive number of properties, houses, vehicles and important installations since it erupted on May 3.

“In both districts, Rahul Gandhi patiently listened to the hardship of the distressed people,” Singh told the media, adding that the Congress leader had dinner at the relief camp in Imphal.

But when Rahul Gandhi left for Bishnupur by road on Thursday, his convoy was stopped some 20 km from Imphal by a huge contingent of police led by Bishnupur SP Heisnam Balram Singh, citing law and order issues.

Tear gas shells were fired by police in front of the Bishnupur police station to disperse the women-led demonstrators, who shouted slogans to allow Rahul Gandhi to visit the violence-affected people.

Rahul Gandhi later tweeted: “I came to listen to all my brothers and sisters of Manipur. People of all communities are very welcoming and loving. It’s very unfortunate that the government is stopping me. Manipur needs healing. Peace has to be our only priority.”

All top Congress leaders including Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge condemned the Manipur Police action.

Congress leaders alleged that Manipur Police, under the instructions of Chief Minister N. Biren Singh stopped Rahul Gandhi from visiting Bishnupur district.

2023063031684

