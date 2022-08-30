Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has demanded a severe punishment for the criminals who burnt alive a girl in Jharkhand’s Dumka.

Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday tweeted in Hindi, “The savagery treatment meted out to Ankita and her death has made every Indian’s head hang in shame, she and her family will get justice when the perpetrators of the crime will get severe punishment as fast as possible.

“It’s time today to make the atmosphere safer for women.”

Class 12 student Ankita was being harassed by a youth who finally burnt her alive by throwing petrol on her after she spurned him and complained against him to her family.

The severely injured Ankita struggled for five days at RIMS in Ranchi before breathing her last late on Saturday night. She was cremated in Dumka on Monday morning. The city of Dumka, the sub-capital of Jharkhand, remained closed for the second day in protest against this incident. Accused Shahrukh, who set Ankita afire, is now in jail, but people are on the streets demanding that he be punished quickly. A campaign is also going on on social media regarding this incident. The hashtag ‘Ankita Hum Sharminda Hain’ is trending on Twitter.

The Jharkhand government has constituted SIT for fast and speedy action. People are also angry that when Ankita was battling between life and death in the hospital, no government representative took care of her and her family members. A video of Ankita’s statement before her death is going viral, in which she is saying that Shahrukh, who burnt her, has gone to jail, but still his people are threatening to kill her family members.

