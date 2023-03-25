INDIA

Rahul’s questions will now resonate across the country: Priyanka Gandhi

Criticising the Narendra Modi government at the Centre, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi said that the voice of the people cannot be suppressed and the questions raised by Rahul Gandhi will now resonate across the country.

Taking to Twitter on Saturday, Priyanka posted a video of the Parliament proceedings and wrote: “Rahul Gandhi is being attacked because of these questions. When the public servant elected by the people raised questions on their behalf, the Adani-servant conspired to suppress his voice.”

She added that the Modi government would have to be answerable to the people.

Priyanka had also attacked the Modi government in a series of tweets on Friday. She had said: “Modi, your flatterers called the son of a martyred Prime Minister (Rajiv Gandhi) a traitor, Mir Jafar….”

She said that Modi insulted the Gandhi family and the entire Kashmiri Pandit community in Parliament, yet no judge gave him a sentence of two years and neither was he disqualified from Parliament.

Priyanka also tweeted: “… Is your friend Gautam Adani greater than the country’s parliament and citizens?”

“The democracy that you have been trying to destroy was irrigated by my family’s blood. Our family raised the voice of Indians and fought for truth for generations….We have never bowed down before a coward, power-hungry dictator and will never do so,” she tweeted.

