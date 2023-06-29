INDIA

Rahul’s visit to Manipur in spirit of BJY, why stop him, says Congress

Moments after the convoy of former Congress president Rahul Gandhi was stopped from moving towards Churachandpur in Manipur, the Congress dubbed it as “unfortunate” saying his visit was in spirit of Bharat Jodo Yatra (BJY), and also asked ‘why stop his efforts to listen to all sections and provide a healing touch’.

In a tweet, Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh said, “It is most unfortunate that the Modi government is preventing Rahul Gandhi from visiting relief camps and interacting with the people outside Imphal.

“His 2-day visit to Manipur is in the spirit of the Bharat Jodo Yatra. The Prime Minister may choose to remain silent or be inactive but why stop Rahul Gandhi’s efforts to listen to all sections of the Manipuri society and provide a healing touch?”

The Rajya Sabha MP’s remarks came after the convoy of Rahul Gandhi was stopped from proceeding towards Churachandpur.

Rahul Gandhi arrived in Manipur on a two-day visit to meet the affected families residing in the relief camps. On Thursday, he was scheduled to meet with the affected families at the Greenwood Academy, Tuibong and Churachandpur government College and at Community Hall, Konjengbam and Moirang College.

The Congress has questioned the silence of the Prime Minister over violence in Manipur which began on May 3. The Congress has also been demanding the removal of Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh for failing miserably to control the situation in the northeastern state. Over 100 people have died and thousands have been forced to take refuge in the relief camps.

