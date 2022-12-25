It took Rahul Gandhi 108 days to reach Delhi but the real battle will start in 2023 when the Karnataka Assembly election takes place early next year.

The countdown for the general elections has also started with 455 days left approximately, and in May 2024 it will be decided who will rule Delhi. The UPA has been out of power since 2014 and the Modi wave has decimated the Congress in two consecutive elections.

The Congress has to face the crucial elections in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh addressing a press conference on Saturday said that today is the 108th day of Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra and till now 46 districts have been covered.

On January 3 the yatra will start again from Uttar Pradesh, moving into Haryana, Punjab and then Jammu and Kashmir.

Rahul Gandhi will hoist the Tricolour on January 26 in Srinagar. Till now the yatra has covered more than 3200 kms.

Congress leader Pawan Khera gave all the credit to Rahul Gandhi, saying, “The physical struggle by Rahul ji in these 108 days has been seen by all but people have also seen the attempt to defame the yatra.”

The Congress leader also slammed the BJP for raising a Covid scare and said, “Health is a serious issue, don’t use it for your politics.”

During the Bharat Jodo Yatra, three elections were conducted. The Congress managed to snatch Himachal from the BJP but was decimated in Gujarat and the Delhi municipal polls.

Rahul Gandhi has been targeting the BJP and on Saturday also he lost no time to slam the BJP.

Upon entering Delhi on Saturday, he launched a scathing attack on the BJP-RSS and said some people are spreading hatred but the common people want harmony and lakhs have joined the yatra.

Stating that the BJP-RSS is spreading hatred but the Congress will not allow it, Rahul said, “BJP-RSS ploy is to spread fear and hatred, but we will not allow it. I have opened a shop of love in the market of hatred.”

The remark drew a sharp response from former Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi who lashed out at Rahul Gandhi for his remarks on the BJP and RSS.

Speaking to IANS, Naqvi said, “It is his wish if he wants to become a love guru but BJP is a party which creates love in the hearts of haters, and no explanation is needed for RSS.”

Criticising the yatra amid the threat of a fresh Covid variant, he said, “It looks like ‘Jodo ka Nara, Todo ki Niti’. Not following Covid protocol is reminding me of the time of the first wave in 2020 when they were in denial mode in following Covid protocol. They are repeating the same thing again.”

UPA Chairperson Sonia Gandhi also joined Rahul Gandhi’s yatra in the national capital on Saturday. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra along with husband Robert Vadra joined him in the morning.

