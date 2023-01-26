SPORTSGOLFWORLD

Rai shares leads, as Theegala is fifth at Farmers Insurance; Rahm lags behind

NewsWire
0
0

Aaron Rai, who came to the PGA Tour through the Korn Ferry Tour in 2021, grabbed a share of the lead at the end of the first round in the Farmers Insurance Open.

He shares the lead with Sam Ryder and Brent Grant, as all of them shot 8-under 64 on the more-scoring North Course on Wednesday.

Another PGA Tour player, with an Indian connection, Sahith Theegala, shot 6-under, also at the North Course.

Rai, whose mother is of Kenyan-Indian descent, had a bogey free 64 with five birdies on the front nine and three on the back nine. Theegala had three birdies and a bogey on front nine of the course and then one birdie and one bogey and five birdies on back nine.

The man in form, Jon Rahm struggled to a 1-over 73 at Torrey Pines South, which has been one of his favourite courses. Rahm, ranked No. 3 in the world is trying for his third win in as many starts. He made a double bogey on the par-4 seventh hole. He earned his first PGA TOUR victory in 2017 at the municipal courses on a bluff above the Pacific Ocean and then won the U.S. Open on the South Course in 2021.

Ryder, Rai and Grant have never won on TOUR. Ryder is coming off three straight missed cuts. They took a one-shot lead over Brendan Steele, who was at 7-under 65, with seven players bunched another shot back at 6-under 66.

Defending champion Luke List and Collin Morikawa, ranked No. 8 in the world, were in a group of seven at 5-under 67.

The top six finishers and 13 of the top 18 played the North Course. Players will switch courses on Thursday and then play the final two rounds on the South Course.

PGA TOUR rookie Sam Stevens and Andrew Novak had the best rounds on the South Course. Both were in the group at 66.

20230126-152603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Lahiri enjoys practice round with Woods ahead of PGA Championship

    Golfer Rory McIlroy returns to top of world rankings with CJ...

    Golf: McIlroy major-ready with Canadian Open win

    Christie’s Golf take lead at DGC league