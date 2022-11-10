INDIA

Raid at premises linked to Bihar official in disproportionate assets case

The Special Vigilance Unit (SVU) of Bihar conducted raids at three premises of Prashant Kumar, an Additional Inspector General (AIG) of Land Record and Registry department in a disproportionate assets case on Thursday.

Prashant Kumar is facing charges of having disproportionate assets to the tune of Rs 2.068 crore. The officials have recovered cash, jewellery and properties papers from his possession.

The raid was conducted at his flat in Alakhraj apartment located in Boring road, Nai Basti Mahadeva in Siwan and also in Muzaffarpur.

Prashant Kumar is currently deployed at the Muzaffarpur registry office.

The raids are currently underway and the exact figure of the recovery has not been declared by the SVU.

