Raids at house of Karachi female suicide bomber’s father

A major development occurred in the investigation into the Karachi University (KU) attack after law enforcers raided the house of the alleged suicide bomber’s father in the city.

Four people, including three Chinese nationals, were killed and four others sustained injuries in a suicide attack carried out by a burqa-clad woman outside the Confucius Institute in KU’s premises on Tuesday, Geo News reported.

Laptops and other evidence, including documents, were taken into custody during the raid.

Sources privy to the matter said movement of a car bearing a government number plate to and from the raided house was observed, Geo News reported.

Meanwhile, the investigators also searched the apartment of the alleged suicide bomber in Gulistan-e-Johar block 13 and sealed it afterwards, the sources said.

They said that the apartment is rented and the bomber had been living there for the last three years.

The woman, who was involved in the Karachi terrorist attack, belonged to a family with an educated background and was pursuing MPhil.

The Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) Majeed Brigade has claimed responsibility for the suicide attack.

The organisation has used a female suicide bomber for the first time. Talking about the family of the woman involved, Wajid said her family was unaware of her activities.

However, the family confirmed her identity through a picture published by Majeed Brigade, Geo News reported.

The woman belonged to Kech District in Balochistan’s Turbat and was married to a doctor.

She moved to Karachi along with her husband for higher education and last visited the Kech District at her sister’s wedding.

She was also a government teacher.

Wajid further said that several members are government officers. Her father was a registrar at the University of Turbat.

