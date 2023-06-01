INDIA

Raids at places of Bihar SDM in disproportionate assets case

The Economic Offences Unit (EOU) of Bihar conducted raids at three places of an SDM-rank officer on Thursday.

The Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM), Satyendra Prasad is deployed in Mohania in Kaimur district and has houses in Patna, Bettiah and Mohania cities.

The EOU registered an FIR against him on the charge of disproportionate assets case in its police station in Patna on Wednesday (May 31). He has been booked under 13(1)(b) and 13(2) of PC Act, 1988 and 120B of IPC.

As per the statement of EOU, it said that Satyendra Prasad, while holding various posts as a public servant in Bihar government amassed huge assets illicitly and intentionally to the extent of Rs 84,25,006 approx. which is said to be disproportionate to his known legal sources of income. The movable and immovable assets are in Patna, Bettiah and other districts.

“We have conducted searches in the residences, office and his other properties based on the warrant issued from the special judge of vigilance court in Patna. The details of recovery are awaited,” an official spokesperson of the EOU said.

