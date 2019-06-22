Raids at retired techie’s home in Jabalpur

Jabalpur, June 26 (IANS) The Economic Offence Wing (EOW) conducted raids at the residence and other properties of a retired engineer in Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur and exposed unaccounted wealth of crores of rupees. The engineer was working in Public Health Engineering Department.

Deputy Superintendent of Police, EOW, Rajyawardhan Maheshwari told reporters: “A team of 65 officials conducted raids at the bungalow and other places related to retired engineer Suresh Upadhyay on Tuesday morning at around 5 a.m. Retired as the Sub Divisional Officer from the PHE Department, Upadhyay made his maximum investment in real estate”.

“The EOW had received a complaint that Upadhyay has made properties more than his income. The raids were conducted only after the confirmation of allegations,” said Maheshwari.

During the raids documents of different lands have been seized. Documents of 27 acre agricultural land worth Rs 3.50 crore were also found, he said.

According to Maheshwari, besides a luxury bungalow, Upadhyay owns half-a-dozen expensive cars. He also has lockers in several banks, he added.

–IANS

