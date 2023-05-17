INDIA

‘Raids conducted in J&K part of continued action against terrorism’

Continuing its crackdown on terror elements, the Special Investigation Unit (SIU) of Jammu and Kashmir police has carried out raids at multiple locations in Awantipore and Kishtwar areas, officials said on Wednesday.

The SIU of Awantipora Police on Wednesday carried out raids at multiple locations in Reshipora Tral.

“The searched locations include residential premises of three suspects — Manzoor Ahmed Wani, Mouhsin Ahmed Lone, and Ariaf Bashir Bhat,” the police said.

“During the searches, relevant information was gathered and incriminating materials were recovered by the SIU. The searches were conducted to collect more evidences of their involvement in other terror crimes,” the police added.

Meanwhile, the SIU of Kishtwar carried out raids at multiple locations in Kishtwar district.

The police said the SIU searched the premises of terrorists Shahnawaz alias Nayeem, Nayeem Ahmed alias Amir, Mohd Iqbal alias Bilal, Shahnawaz Kanth alias Munna alias Umer, and Javid Hussain Giri alias Muzamil.

“They are presently operating from PoK. The evidences collected during the searches will be examined so as to subject the accused persons to judicial determination for their involvement in anti-national activities and perpetuation of terrorism,” the police said, adding that “the raids were part of J&K police’s continued action against terrorists”.

