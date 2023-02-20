Continuing its crackdown on terror elements, the Special Investigation Unit (SIU) of Awantipora conducted raids at two different locations at Tral in South Kashmir, officials said on Monday.

The police said the searchs were conducted on the residential premises of two suspects — Jamsheed Ahmad Bhat, a resident of Satoora Tral, and Sameer Ahmad Mohand from Shairabad Tral.

“During the searches, the standard operating procedures (SOPs) were followed and relevant information was gathered. Incriminating materials were recovered during the raids. The searches were conducted to collect more evidences about their (Bhat and Mohand) involvement in other terror cases,” the police said.

“These searches are aimed to eliminate the terror ecosystem in the police district by identifying various terror associates and supporters of terrorism. These raids will continue in future too for the logical conclusion of all UAPA cases,” the police said.

