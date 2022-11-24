INDIA

Raids conducted on marijuana farms in Karnataka, 2 arrested

Karnataka Excise Department teams on Thursday conducted raids on agricultural farms cultivating marijuana in the state’s Yadgir district.

According to excise authorities, the raids were conducted in four locations – three in Ullesugur village and one in Evoor village in Surapura taluq of Yadgir – and two persons have been taken into custody in this connection.

The authorities have also seized three kg of dry marijuana and another three kg of fresh marijuana.

The investigations have revealed that the accused used to prepare marijuana and stored and sold it to potential customers.

A case had been registered under the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Act (NDPS), and further investigation is on.

