Raids continue on Uflex premises, Rs 3 crore seized

Income Tax department raids on premises of packaging company Uflex continued for the fifth day on Saturday during which an amount of Rs 3 crore was seized.

Th department conducted raids after receiving an information about tax evasion and unaccounted transactions by the company.

Bogus transactions worth Rs 715 crore have been found. Besides this, Rs 635 crore transactions were carried out by shell companies.

Around 140 people, mostly company’s employees have been inquired and information about transactions was found from their mobiles and laptops.

Irregularities in around Rs 1,000 crore transaction on paper itself is being suspected, sources said.

Searches have concluded in 38 locations across the country and now it is continuing in 28 places including Delhi and NCR. Around 100 teams are involved in the searches.

On Tuesday, Income-Tax department sleuths have raided 70 places including manufacturing unit, premises and corporate office of Directors.

According to media report, 20 years ago, the I-T department had seized Rs 300 crore and immovable properties. Many political angles were identified and it was said that currency notes were stuffed in bags and thrown in drain.

20230225-113004

