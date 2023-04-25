INDIA

Raids on PFI members must by NIA: Goa CM

NewsWire
0
3

After the reports that National Investigation Agency (NIA) searched the places of some persons connected with Popular Front of India (PFI), Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said that it is need of the hour to keep a check on them.

“If they have been raided by the NIA, then they must have some connection with PFI. The NIA may have raided only after getting information. If someone has contacts with PFI, then NIA will raid them. It is very important (to raid),” Sawant said.

Sources from Goa Police informed that NIA officials searched the premises of some persons in South Goa connected with PFI. However, it couldn’t be confirmed with NIA officials.

Earlier in March, Sawant had said a sharp watch is being kept over the erstwhile members of the banned outfit and action would be taken against those who are supporting the PFI.

“Even before the outfit was declared banned, Goa Police registered cases against the outfit for organising unlawful assembly. In this regard, two cases under relevant sections of IPC were registered in Police Station Fatorda and 18 persons were arrested,” Sawant said.

20230425-204403

