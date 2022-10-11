The State Vigilance Unit (SVU) of Bihar conducted raids on the premises of Purnea Superintendent of Police (SP) Daya Shankar on Tuesday and recovered cash and jewellery worth more than Rs 71,42,000.

Daya Shankar, a 2016 batch IPS officer, is facing charges of disproportionate assets while holding the post of SP of various districts. He is currently posted in Purnea as a SP.

Earlier, the SVU registered an FIR in its police station in Patna and also issued a search warrant against him. The ADGP vigilance Nayyar Hasnain Khan formed a special team for the purpose which conducted raids on Tuesday.

The raids were conducted in his office and official residence. Besides him, the SVU team also conducted raids in the house of Sadar police station SHO Sanjay Kumar Singh.

