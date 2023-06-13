INDIA

Raids on TN minister: Kejriwal accuses BJP of misusing ED

NewsWire
0
0

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday accused the Central government of misusing the Enforcement Directorate (ED) against the opposition parties.

On Tuesday, the ED conducted raids at the premises of Tamil Nadu Electricity Minister V. Senthil Balaji and other accused in a money laundering case. The case pertains to a job scam when Senthil was associated with the AIADMK.

“BJP’s misuse of central agencies to harass and intimidate the opposition continues unabated. I strongly condemn the ED raids against Thiru V Senthil Balaji, Tamil Nadu’s Electricity Minister. Blinded by political vendetta, the BJP is causing irreversible damage to our democracy,” he tweeted.

In May, the Income Tax Department had conducted marathon raids at the residences of Senthil Balaji and his associates, including some contractors. The I-T officials were manhandled and physically assaulted, leading to the arrest of several people closely connected to his brother, Ashok.

Tamil Nadu’s ruling DMK had accused the Central government of using agencies like the I-T Department against the opposition leaders.

20230613-204402

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Each Goa family to benefit by Rs 10L through AAP schemes:...

    1st Test: Rohit, Jadeja, Axar, Ashwin star as India thrash Australia...

    Zomato wipes half of investors’ wealth as shares plunge 50% in...

    WhatsApp messages of Kanpur accused point to conspiracy