Raigad man caught for ‘death’ threat to Maha Minister Chhagan Bhujbal

NewsWire
The Pune Police have swooped on a man in Raigad for allegedly threatening to kill Maharashtra Minister and breakaway Nationalist Congress Party’s Chhagan Bhujbal, an official said here on Tuesday.

According to police, the unknown caller, later identified as one Prashant Patil, 24, dialed Bhujbal’s number which was diverted to his aide, one Santosh Gaikwad, late on Monday.

The caller claimed that he had taken a contract (supari) to eliminate the Minister, and he would execute it this morning (Tuesday).

Immediately, the Minister’s office complained to the Pune Police who swung into action and tracked him down to Mahad town in adjoining Raigad district.

A police team rushed to Mahad early today and caught Patil, and he is being brought to Pune for further investigations.

As per preliminary probe, the accused reportedly made the death threat in an inebriated condition, but as a precautionary measure the police have beefed up security for Minister Bhujbal in his constituency Yeola in Nashik and also in Mumbai.

