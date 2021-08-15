Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Sunday said that the Centre, following the persuasions of the state government, has been developing rail, road and waterway connectivities with the neighbouring Bangladesh to boost the economy of the Northeastern state.

After hoisting the National flag, the Chief Minister while addressing the gathering at the Assam Rifles ground here said that with the constructions of the “Maitri Setu” (friendship bridge) over river Feni between southern Tripura’s border town Sabroom and Bangladesh’s Ramgarh, Tripura and other Northeastern states would get access the facilities of Chittagong International sea port (in southeast Bangladesh) to ferry essentials, numerous goods and heavy machineries.

He said that a Special Economic Zone is being set up in Sabroom along Bangladesh border and that would provide favourable infrastructure to the investors to further boost the trade with the neighbouring country.

“The Agartala-Akhaura (Bangladesh) rail link is under construction to facilitate transportation of goods between the two countries and the rail project is expected to be completed by next year. Waterway connectivity is being developed between Tripura and Bangladesh” the Chief Minister said.

He said that Rs 11,000 crore is being spent to develop the existing six National Highways and three proposed National Highways in Tripura.

It is expected that by 2025, Tripura would do business of Rs 2,000 crore from the ‘Agar wood’ industry and it was planned to plant 50 lakh Agar tree saplings in the next five years, Deb said..

The Chief Minister said that the Union Tribal Affairs Ministry in association with the state government has identified 375 tribal dominated villages to make them as ‘model villages’ providing all basic facilities and services and also to improve the livelihood of the tribal villagers.

He announced that with the investment of over Rs 916 crore, natural rubber cultivation would be expanded in 30,000 hectare new areas by 2025-26.

With the value addition of the 30,000 matured rubber trees per year, Rs 400 crore would be earned annually. “In a historic step, after the tripartite agreement over 37,136 Reang tribal migrants (from Mizoram) would be rehabilitated in 12 locations in Tripura and for this purpose the Central government had announced a Rs 600 crore package,” the Chief Minister said.

–IANS

sc/dpb