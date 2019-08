Jhansi, Aug 15 (IANS) Heavy rains led to disruption in rail services on the Jhansi-Bhopal line for over two hours on Thursday as water flooded the tracks.

The down line saw a disruption of about five hours.

Jhansi Division PRO Manoj Rai said rain water had collected on the tracks between Lalitpur and Bina stations. Six trains were affected due to the disruption.

–IANS

hindi-kr