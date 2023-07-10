Rail traffic on the Kalka-Shimla track, a world heritage site in Himachal Pradesh, has been suspended till Tuesday owing to mudslides on tracks following heavy rainfall, an official here said.

“Traffic on the rail line has been suspended on Monday and Tuesday due to slides, water logging and debris on the tracks. Work on clearing the muck is on,” a senior railway official told IANS.

Landslides were also reported at several places along the tracks in Solan district, some 65 km from the state capital.

Toy trains, as they are popularly called, run on the century-old Kalka-Shimla rail line. Each train has seven coaches and can accommodate nearly 200 passengers.

The 96-km-long narrow gauge railroad, originally built to ferry Europeans to Shimla, the then summer capital of British India, was chosen by the Unesco as a world heritage site in 2008.

