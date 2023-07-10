INDIA

Rail traffic on Kalka-Shimla track suspended owing to mudslides

NewsWire
0
0

Rail traffic on the Kalka-Shimla track, a world heritage site in Himachal Pradesh, has been suspended till Tuesday owing to mudslides on tracks following heavy rainfall, an official here said.

“Traffic on the rail line has been suspended on Monday and Tuesday due to slides, water logging and debris on the tracks. Work on clearing the muck is on,” a senior railway official told IANS.

Landslides were also reported at several places along the tracks in Solan district, some 65 km from the state capital.

Toy trains, as they are popularly called, run on the century-old Kalka-Shimla rail line. Each train has seven coaches and can accommodate nearly 200 passengers.

The 96-km-long narrow gauge railroad, originally built to ferry Europeans to Shimla, the then summer capital of British India, was chosen by the Unesco as a world heritage site in 2008.

2023071036658

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    High-performance fragrances, eco-friendly liquid detergents to steer India’s fabric care growth...

    PMK to campaign against 90 ml liquor sachets in TN

    Assam: 2 cadres of militant group KLO killed; 4 held (Ld)

    Soundarya Sharma evicted from the house of ‘Bigg Boss 16’