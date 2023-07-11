INDIA

Rail traffic temporarily suspended on Old Yamuna Bridge after water level crosses danger mark

NewsWire
0
0

As the water level in the Yamuna crossed the danger level mark in Delhi, the Railways on Tuesday temporarily suspended rail traffic on the Old Yamuna Bridge, officials said.

The Northern Railways’ Chief Public Relations Officer, Deepak Kumar said: “Rail traffic over the Old Yamuna Bridge has been temporaraily suspended since 6 a.m. today (Tuesday).”

He said the decision was taken after the water level breached the danger mark of 205.33 metres in the national capital due to the release of water from Hathnikund barrage in Haryana.

The water level is now hovering at 206.24 metres, triggering a high alert, according to the Central Water Commission (CWC).

The development came as more rain is predicted in the city for the entire week after three continuous days of torrential downpours, which triggered waterlogging in several areas of the national capital.

2023071137178

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    B’luru father-daughter death case: 2 officers held, later released on bail

    Siddharth Roy Kapur, Nikkhil Advani talk about ‘Rocket Boys’ Season 2

    Suniel Shetty looks forward to ‘being back on set with Akki’...

    National Sports Awardees pay tribute to fallen heroes at Delhi’s National...