INDIA

Railway cop injured in terror attack, dies in J&K’s Pulwama

NewsWire
0
0

A Railway police officer injured in a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s (J&K) Pulwama district, succumbed to critical injuries in a city hospital on Saturday.

J&K Police sources said, “Sub-Inspector Dev Raj, who was injured in Kakapora area of Pulwama district in militant attack on Monday, succumbed in the hospital on Saturday morning.”

Sub-Inspector Dev Raj and Head Constable Surinder Kumar were injured in firing by terrorists in Kakapora area on Monday.

The Head Constable had died on the spot while the Sub-Inspector was shifted to Srinagar’s SMHS hospital for treatment where he survived till Saturday morning.

20220423-065002

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Of alchemists, gold and the American dream (IANS Interview)

    Rohingyas detained in Jammu won’t be deported without following law: SC

    K’taka Cong readies itself to attack Bommai govt in upcoming Assembly...

    ‘Nehru’s acceptance of ceasefire in 1949 prevented Indian Army from retaking...