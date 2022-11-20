INDIA

Railway doctor crushed to death by speeding car

NewsWire
0
0

A 64-year-old doctor at North Eastern Railway (NER) hospital was crushed to death by a four-wheeler near 1090 crossing when he was out cycling in the morning.

According to police, Sanjay Kumar Rastogi, a resident of Gokhale Marg in Hazratganj, was a fitness enthusiast and used to go out cycling.

He left his home in the morning and was headed towards 1090 crossing when a speeding four-wheeler hit him from the rear and fled from the scene, leaving him critically injured.

Some commuters informed the UP 112 and the police rushed the doctor to Civil Hospital where he was declared brought dead.

The victim’s family has lodged an FIR under the charges of rash driving and death by negligence.

Rastogi served as chief medical officer in the hospital of Research Design and Standards Organisation (RDSO), ministry of railways, and after retirement was serving as medical consultant at NER.

He had earlier also served in the Northern Railway hospital.

20221120-083602

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Rahul’s prime is yet to come, can be India’s main man...

    Kerala Minister hospitalised after testing Covid positive

    Headmaster who kissed student in K’taka school sacked (Ld)

    Security to be given to woman in sleaze CD case: K’taka...