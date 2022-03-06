INDIA

Railway employee in UP found dead under mysterious circumstances

By NewsWire
0
0

A 43-year-old railway employee has been found dead under mysterious circumstances.

The deceased has been identified as Ajay Kumar Mishra of Mawaiya area in Alambagh.

Police officials said that they received the information about the suicide on Saturday and by the time they reached the spot, the family had already bought the body down from the noose.

However, police called the ambulance and rushed Mukesh to KGMU Trauma Centre where doctors declared him dead.

Investigating officer Pramod Kumar Singh said: “We sent the body for the post-mortem but the family members of the deceased kept on arguing and tried to stop the post-mortem. Further action will be taken based on the post-mortem report.”

The victim’s family, meanwhile, claimed that he had an argument with his wife and after that, he went to his room, and family members found his body hanging on the noose later.

20220306-091604

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of the South Asian's in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

FOLLOW US

POPULAR CATEGORY

Copyright © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.