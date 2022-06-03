INDIA

Railway officer, 2 others held in bribery case

The Central Bureau of Investigation on Friday arrested a senior Indian railway officer and two other persons in a bribery case of Rs 80,000, an official said.

The accused official was identified as Alok Mishra posted as Deputy Chief Material Manager, C&W, Lucknow Division, Northern Railway and two private persons — Avanish Mishra and Manjit Singh.

According to the probe agency, it was alleged that the official was demanding and accepting illegal gratification from contractors for awarding of contracts, clearing of bills etc.

“The said public servant directed a private person to bring cash for clearing the pending bills of other private person amounting to Rs 70 Lakh (approx),” the CBI said. Subsequently, the investigative agency laid a trap and caught the accused after the delivery of a bribe amount of Rs 80,000.

The CBI further said that searches are being conducted at various places in Lucknow which has so far led to recovery of cash of Rs 32,10,000(approx) and other incriminating documents and digital devices from the residence of the said official.

20220604-001130

