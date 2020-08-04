Railway officials’ wards shine in civil services exam

New Delhi, Aug 5 (IANS) Several wards of railway officials cracked the 2019 Civil Services exam, the results of which were declared by Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Tuesday, with Chief Electrical Engineer Nikhil Pandeys son Pratyush Pandey securing the 21st rank.

Nikhil Pandey is posted with the Northern Railway in Delhi as the Chief Electrical Engineer.

Similarly, Aranak Saikia, son Leena Sarma, Member, RCT Guwahati, secured the 59th rank.

Shruti Srivastava, daughter of Sanjay Srivastava, Divisional Railway Manager (DRM), Bikaner, was ranked 82nd, followed by Shikhar Choudhary, son of Anil Choudhary, senior professor at the Indian Railway Institute of Civil Engineering (IRICEN) in Pune, who secured the 97th rank.

Pawan Kumar Goel, son of Shalabh Goel, DRM Mumbai, came 131st, followed by Shirin Prakash, daughter of Anand Prakash, Executive Director (Budget) at the Railway Board, who secured the 166th position.

Pooja Kumar, daughter of Amrendra Kumar, Chief Engineer (Planning) at East Coast Railway, was ranked 207th while Shivam Upadhyaya, son of V.K. Upadhyay, Chief Electrical Engineer at the North Frontier Railway Construction, secured the 353rd position.

This year, a total of 829 candidates have been selected for the various services, including 66 who have been provisionally recommended. Out of the 829 candidates, 304 are from general category, 78 from Economically Weaker Sections (EWS), 251 from Other Backward Classes (OBC), 129 from Schedule Castes and 67 from Schedule Tribe category. The EWS category was introduced for the first time in 2019.

