Two elderly women were saved from being run over by a train by the Railway Police at Hoshangabad station in Madhya Pradesh.

The incident occurred when the women were crossing the tracks to reach the other platform.

A train was seen coming towards them at high speed, but the railway police stationed there managed to pull them both on to the platform.

The Railway Ministry posted the CCTV video of the incident on its Twitter handle and appealed to the people to always use the overbridge while crossing the tracks.

The video has gone viral on social media.

