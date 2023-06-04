Under fire from the opposition over the horrific Odisha train tragedy, Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Sunday said that the Railway Board has recommended for the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the accident.

Speaking to media here, Vaishnaw said, “Keeping in mind the circumstances and situation and administration information that we have got, so for further inquiry and investigation, the Railway Board is recommending for a CBI probe.”

Railway Minister Vaishnaw has come under fire from Congress, as it has demanded his resignation, citing several reports and audits that highlighted the lapses on part of Railways.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, party leaders Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and several others have hit out at the government and demanded to fix accountability for the train tragedy that took place in Odisha’s Balasore on Friday evening.

In one of the horrific tragedies at least 275 people died while over 800 were injured when 21 coaches of two — Coromandel Express and SMVP-Howrah Superfast Express — and a goods train collided and derailed on Friday evening near Bahanaga Bazar Railway station in Odisha’s Balasore.

