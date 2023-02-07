INDIALIFESTYLE

Railway starts ‘Operation Nande Farishtey’ to track missing kids

The Indian Railways (IR) has launched an intensive drive, ‘Operation Nande Farishtey’ to track missing kids and prevent child trafficking on the vast railways network, a Western Railway official said here on Tuesday.

WR Chief Spokesperson Sumit Thakur said that the Railway Protection Force (RPF) carries out a relentless fight against criminals to protect railway properties, passengers, and also maintain vigil to prevent women and child trafficking, besides destitute kids found in the railway areas.

In order to trace and track the families and kin of such kids rescued by the RPF from trains, railway stations or rail premises, the IR has provided a special link on its website to identify and reunite the children with their families.

Thakur said in the past one year (2022), the RPF rescued more than 17,750 children from railway properties, and the ‘Operation Nande Farishtey’ is showing remarkable results.

Now, the new link will provide the full information and details of the rescued kids – who have been missing, lost or separated from their families for various reasons – which are being uploaded in the Track Child Portal-3.0 on www.indianrailways.gov.in to make the scheme a further success.

