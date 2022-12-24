WORLD

Railway strike to continue up to Christmas in France

NewsWire
0
0

France’s national railway company SNCF said it has reached an agreement with the country’s labour unions to avoid further strikes over the New Year’s weekend.

However, travel will still remain disrupted this weekend, with roughly one in three high-speed TGV trains cancelled, Xinhua news agency reported.

According to local media, SNCF’s management has agreed to “strong” measures to improve the recognition of the profession of conductors, the creation of more jobs and future promotions.

The strike that started on Thursday will continue until December 26, but the planned follow-up strike between December 30 and January 2 was called off.

The labour action has left an estimated 200,000 passengers unable to travel.

20221224-064803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    US govt diverting its own vaccine-making materials supply to India: Official

    Afghan police arrest 20 suspects in northern provinces

    India takes yet another step to rekindle ties with regional powerhouse...

    UAE, Germany ink green energy agreements