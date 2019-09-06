Railways defers BSC on all freight traffic

New Delhi, Sep 12 (IANS) With the economic slowdown affecting industries, the Indian Railways has deferred busy season surcharge (BSC) of 15 per cent on all freight traffic.

Addressing the media here, Railway Board Member (Traffic) Purnendu S. Mishra said, “the BSC, levied at 15 per cent from October 1 to June 30, has been deferred till further advice but for iron ore and POL (petroleum, oil, and lubricants).” The coal and coke and container traffic were already exempted, Mishra added.

Mishra said the decision was taken after discussions with industry stakeholders and the measures were tailor-made as per their needs. Railways has also waived 5 per cent supplementary charge applicable on mini and two-point rakes to boost smaller cargo sizes and thereby, help industries, like cement, steel, grain and fertilizers.

He said a discount of 25 per cent had also been given on movement of empty containers and flat wagons.

The decision, Mishra said was expected to enhance price-competitiveness of railway vis-a-vis other modes of transport and expand freight basket by capturing new traffic. Pre-weighing system for weighment of goods traffic has also been permitted in private sidings as this is expected to bring down the time for weighment and loading.

–IANS

aks/pcj