In a move aimed to benefit daily wager earners, the Indian Railways on Thursday said that it has ensured 100 per cent compliance of payment of minimum wages to contract workers through its e-application.

The Railway Ministry, in a statement, said that Rs 3,49,590 lakh of wages and about 6 crores man-days were registered on Indian Railway Shramik Kalyan e-application as on Tuesday.

It said that a total of 15,812 contractors and 3,81,831 contract workers also registered on this portal till Tuesday. “Along with this, a total of 48,312 number of letter of acceptance (LOA), Rs 3,49,590 lakhs (More than Rs 3,495 crore) wage amount and about 6 crores man-days are also registered on this portal across Indian Railways,” it said.

The Ministry said that the Indian Railway Shramik Kalyan e-application was developed and launched on October 1, 2018.

“The e-application ensures the compliance of provisions of the Minimum Wages Act and also ensures that contractual workers working in Indian Railways get their rightful due by enforcing the contractors to regularly upload wage payment data into e-application. This helps Railways as Principal Employer, to keep vigil over wages disbursed by contractors to contract workers,” it added.

It said that all the public sector undertakings under the Ministry are also using this e-application.

–IANS

aks/vd