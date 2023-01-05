INDIALIFESTYLE

Railways initiates action against miscreants who pelted stones at Vande Bharat

NewsWire
0
0

The Railways has initiated action against the miscreants who pelted stones at the Vande Bharat Express in two separate incidents.

According to the Railways, the accused were identified on the basis of the video footage and photographs taken by the CCTV camera installed in the Howrah-New Jalpaiguri Vande Bharat train.

Two such incidents have taken place this week in West Bengal.

The first incident occurred on Monday, near Kumarganj station in Malda where the accused pelted stones at the semi-high speed train, on its way to New Jalpaiguri, and the second took place in Darjeeling district on Tuesday.

The Railway Protection Force (RPF), along with the Government Railway Police (GRP), has started a crackdown after their identification.

An FIR under section 154 of the Railway Act has been lodged in the RPF Chowki/NJP in both the cases. The Railways will create pressure to take punitive action against the culprits.

According to the Railways, the RPF has started an awareness campaign to prevent such incidents, and has been keeping an eye on all railway stations to detect any intention to damage railway property.

20230105-141606

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    PM to inaugurate new Circuit House at Somnath on Friday

    Raj BJP forms committee to decide on ex-BJP leader’s ‘ghar wapsi’

    Aadhaar compulsory for getting compensation in human-elephant conflict cases

    After Covid-19, digital skills a must for every Indian: Govt