The Delhi Police have arrested a 28-year-old Junior Engineer (JE) of the Indian Railways for allegedly raping a 24-year-old girl on the pretext of marriage after getting in touch with her through a matrimonial website, an official said on Monday.

The accused has been identified as Vipin Karpanter, a resident of Rajgarh in Madhya Pradesh. He was arrested on February 3.

According to a senior police officer, the girl, a resident of Delhi, came in contact with Karpanter on the matrimonial website and remained in touch with him till September 2022.

“She had alleged that the accused, who works as a Junior Engineer in Indian Railways, had physical relations with her on the promise of marriage,” the official said.

“A FIR under Section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at Shakarpur police station and the accused has been apprehended. Vipin is married and has two children,” the official added.

20230206-153202