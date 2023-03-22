BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIALIFESTYLE

Railways lowers fare of AC-3 tier economy ticket

The railways ministry has issued an order to reduce the price of AC-3 tier economy class ticket with effect from Wednesday.

Along with this, bedding will be made available as before.

According to railway officials, passengers who have booked tickets online and over the counter will be given a refund of the extra amount for the pre-booked tickets.

As per the order, the fare for a 3-tier economy class ticket, which had been made equal to the fare of an AC-3 tier ticket through a circular issued last year, has been reduced.

Three tier economy coaches were introduced by the Railway Board to provide the ‘Best and Cheapest AC travel’ service. The fare of these coaches is 6-7 per cent less than the usual AC 3 tier.

According to officials, while an AC 3 tier coach has 72 berths, AC 3 tier economy has 80 berths.

The Railways earned Rs 231 crore from the AC-3 tier economy class in the first year of its introduction.

According to data, during April-August, 2022, 15 lakh people travelled in these coaches, generating earnings of Rs 177 crore.

20230322-143411

