Railways renames Railway Protection Force as IRPFS

New Delhi, Dec 31 (IANS) Almost five months after the Union Cabinet approved the grant of Organised Group ‘A’ status to the Railway Protection Force (RPF) which gave its personnel the financial benefits being enjoyed by officers in other government cadres, the Railway Ministry on Tuesday renamed it as Indian Railway Protection Force Service (IRPFS), Railway Ministry officials said.

“Consequent upon grant of organised group A status (OGAS) to RPF in the light of Cabinet decision arising from honourable court’s orders, it is hereby informed that RPF will be known as Indian Railway Protection Force Service,” the order stated.

On July 10, the Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi approved grant of Organised Group ‘A’ status to the RPF which gave its personnel the financial benefits being enjoyed by officers in other government cadres.

The government will accord “top priority” to the grant of Non-Functional Upgradation (NFU), which will benefit IRPFS personnel.

The NFU scheme, implemented in 2008, entitled IAS officers and designated OGAS officers to the pay scale of the highest promoted officer of their batch even if they were not promoted.

–IANS

