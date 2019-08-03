Railways roll out on-board shopping in Ahmedabad-Mumbai Express

New Delhi, Aug 8 (IANS) Indian railways passengers from now on can enjoy shopping while travelling.

The Ahmedabad division of the Western Railway has started on-board shopping for passengers in the Ahmedabad-Mumbai Karnavati Express from Thursday.

A senior Railway Ministry official said here: “The Ahmedabad division of the Western Railway has started the on-board shopping in the double-decker Ahmedabad-Mumbai Central Express from today.”

The official said that the on-board shopping service for passengers will be available in both the directions of the train with the facility of digital payment.

The official said that the service will give opportunity to passengers to buy fast moving consumer goods (FMCGs) of daily need while travelling.

The items available on the trains include household products, oral care, skincare, haircare, cosmetics and health-related items, paper products, confectionery, stationery and other products, available as per the printed maximum retail price.

