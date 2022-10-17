Indian Railways has set a record in scrap sales, with earnings on this count in the first six months of financial year 2022-23 at Rs 2,582 crore, as on September 2022) as compared to Rs 2,003 crore in the same period of the previous fiscal.

Earnings from scrap sales in this period are 28.91 per cent higher than the previous financial year.

According to the Railways, in 2022-23, the target revenue from the sale of scrap has been set at Rs 4,400 crore.

As much as 3,93,421 metric ton of iron scrap has been sold off so far in 2022-23 as compared to 3,60,732 metric ton in 2021-22.

A total of 1,751 wagons, 1,421 coaches and 97 locomotives have also been sold off so far in 2022-23, against 1,835 wagons, 954 coaches and 77 locomotives till September last year.

The Railways sells scrap through e-auction.

