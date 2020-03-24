Railways suspends all passenger services till April 14

New Delhi, March 24 (IANS) The Indian Railways on Tuesday announced suspension of all passenger services till April 14 after Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared a 21 day lockdown across the county.

Freight movement, however, will continue to carry essential commodities across the county.

The Railways on Sunday had announced suspension of all its passenger services from March 22 midnight to March 31 midnight in the wake of novel coronavirus pandemic to break the chain of transmission of the deadly disease.

The suspensions also included all suburban train services.

Railways said that passengers could claim a full refund for all trains cancelled in this period till June 21.

It also said that people who couldn’t avail train journeys could wait it out at station waiting room with their timings being extended.

The Railway Board on Tuesday also issued instructions to all its production units to examine the feasibility of manufacturing items like simple hospital beds(without mattress), medical trolleys for hospitals and quarantine facilities, and IV stands to contribute to the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

The Railways has also ordered closure of all rail museums, heritage galleries and heritage parks up to April 15 as a preventive measure to control the spread of the disease.

