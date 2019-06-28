Railways to invest more in suburban network

New Delhi, July 5 (IANS) Railways will be encouraged to invest more in suburban network through special purpose vehicle structures such as the Rapid Regional Transport System, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman told Parliament on Friday.

Such a Rapid Regional Transport System is proposed on the Delhi-Meerut route.

“I propose to enhance the metro railway initiative by encouraging more public private partnership initiatives and ensuring completion of sanctioned works while supporting transit oriented development to ensure commercial activity around transit hubs,” she said.

