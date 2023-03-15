INDIALIFESTYLE

Railways to start 18-day ‘Ramayan Yatra’ on April 7

NewsWire
0
0

The Railways will restart the “Ramayan Yatra” train on April 7 from New Delhi, covering several prominent places associated with the life of Lord Rama, including Ayodhya, Prayagraj and Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh and also places in other states too, railway officials said.

A press statement by the Indian Railways said, “Tourists travelling in the train will be given a halt in Ayodhya where they will visit Shri Ram Janmabhoomi temple, Hanuman temple and will be able to see Saryu aarti. Train will also cover Nandigram, Sitamarhi, Janakpur, Buxar, Varanasi, Prayagraj, Chitrakoot, Nashik, Hampi, Rameshwaram, Bhadrachalam, Nagpur, among others in an 18-day tour.”

Indian Railways has taken a initiative to run Bharat Gaurav tourist trains to promote the “Dekho Apna Desh” and “Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat” vision of the Indian government.

According to Indian Railways, the proposed train tour is going to be operated in Bharat Gaurav Deluxe AC tourist train having modern amenities such as AC-I and AC-II class coaches accommodating 156 tourists.

Features include two fine dining restaurants, a modern kitchen, shower cubicles in coaches, sensor-based washroom functions, foot massager etc.

The train has enhanced security features of CCTV cameras and security guards for each coach. Tourists can also board/deboard at Delhi, Ghaziabad, Aligarh, Tundla, Etawah, Kanpur and Lucknow railway station.

The first halt of this train will be Ayodhya followed by Bharat Mandir at Nandigram, Sitamarhi in Bihar where tourists will be visiting Sita’s birthplace and Ram Janki temple in Janakpur, Nepal.

After Sitamarhi, the train proceeds for Buxar, Varanasi where the tourists will visit the Kashi Vishwanath temple and corridor, the Tulsi Mandir and Sankat Mochan Hanuman temple.

Afterwards, the train will follow to Prayagraj, Shringverpur and Chitrakoot, Nasik, Hampi, Rameshwaram, Bhadrachalam, Nagpur and ending at Delhi, said the statement by the Railways.

20230316-045402

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Bengaluru FC, Kerala Blasters to face off against Premier League teams...

    Hijab row: Prohibitory orders clamped in Bengaluru

    PGTI golf: Rory Hie shoots 63 to take two-shot lead in...

    Tragic scenes at LNJP as bodies pile up in ambulance