Railways transports Telangana turmeric to Bangladesh

Hyderabad, June 21 (IANS) Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the first freight rake loaded in Telangana headed for Bangladesh on Sunday.

South Central Railway (SCR) loaded its first freight rake with 2,474 tonnes of turmeric at Nizamabad in Telangana, and set off for Beanpole in Bangladesh.

Turmeric, which is grown extensively in Nizamabad and surrounding areas of Telangana, has traditionally been transported by road to Bangladesh.

Gajanan Mallya, General Manager, SCR said, considering the relatively high costs and time spent in road transport to Bangladesh, the Commercial Department of Hyderabad Division took the initiative of explaining the benefits of the freight loading by Rail including various concessions being offered by the Railways.

“Railways is always proactive in rendering support and encouragement to the freight customers. The consignors transporting agricultural products must utilise the Rail transport which is the safest and cheapest mode of transport.” he said.

