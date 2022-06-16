INDIASPORTS

Railways win Mixed Air Rifle crown at Kumar Surendra Singh Memorial Shooting

Meghana Sajjanar and Shahu Mane representing the Railways beat the Rajasthan duo of Nisha Kanwar and Divyansh Singh Panwar 16-6 in a gold medal encounter to seal the 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team title, as the 20th Kumar Surendra Singh Memorial Shooting competition completed a week at the Dr Karni Singh Shooting range on Thursday.

Meghana and Shahu scored 629.4 in qualification, finishing second behind the Rajasthan pair who topped the 23-team field with a combined 630.0. They however came back to dominate and win the finals. Delhi and Karnataka won bronze in the event.

Vijayveer Sidhu also won the Men’s 25m Rapid Fire Pistol event with a final round score of 33. Delhi’s Arpit Goel was second with 27 while Adarsh Singh claimed bronze with 19. Arpit had topped qualification with a 581.

