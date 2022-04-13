ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Raima Sen opens up on the challenges of doing action sequences in ‘Mai’

Actress Raima Sen is all set to be seen as antagonist Neelam in the upcoming series ‘Mai’. The actress for the first time is doing a character with grey shades and also performing a lot of action-packed sequences.

Sharing more about her experience, Raima shares: “Initially, I found it difficult because the gun was heavy and I couldn’t even press my finger against the trigger. However, after working with an action master, I realised that the most important thing is to just stay in the zone.”

“The idea was to make the action sequences come out as realistic and still have a cinematic edge to it. Eventually , it turned out really well. Needless to say, it was quite a thrilling experience,” she adds.

‘Mai’ revolves around a middle-class mother (Sakshi Tanwar) whose daughter (Wamiqa Gabbi) is run over by a truck right in front of her eyes. Now Sakshi wants to take revenge from those responsible for her daughter’s death.

‘Mai’ will be streaming from April 15 on Netflix.

20220413-181602

