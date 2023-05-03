INDIA

Rain forecast keeps political outfits worried in poll-bound K’taka

Political parties are jittery amid the rain predictions in poll-bound Karnataka as the state is likely to see light to moderate rainfall till May 7, which may force them cancel the scheduled election rallies and programmes.

Many cities in the state including Bengaluru are experiencing cloudy weather.

Last week, the roadshow of Union Home Minister Amit Shah and public rally of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi were cancelled due to heavy rains in Bengaluru Rural and Kalaburagi districts respectively.

The Meteorological Department has predicted thundershowers in the state till May 7.

The elections are scheduled to be held on May 10 and the political parties are busy in the last leg of the election campaigning. The weather department has also issued a yellow alert for south interior Karnataka.

