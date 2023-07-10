INDIA

Rain Fury: One dead, another injured after boundary wall collapses in Delhi

 A 32-year-old man died while another man was injured after a boundary wall collapsed on Mathura road in Southeast Delhi, the police said on Monday.

The deceased has been identified as Rakesh Kumar Misra, a resident of Khanpur Extension who worked as an attendant at an MCD parking lot. The injured has been identified as Ashok Chand Misra (50), a resident of Mithapur.

According to the police, an information was received on Sunday from local residents that a boundary wall on Mathura road in Sunder Nagar has collapsed due to heavy rains.

“A police team reached the spot and hired a JCB which started remove the debris. Two injured persons were rescued and admitted to the hospital,” said a senior police officer.

“Rakesh was declared brought dead at the hospital, while Ashok is undergoing treatment. The police have registered a case under Sections 336 and 304A of the Indian Penal Code and taken up the probe,” the officer said.

