INDIA

Rain, hailstorm provides relief to scorched Delhi

After days of scorching heat, Delhi and its surrounding areas received much-needed relief with rain and hailstorms on Tuesday evening.

While temperatures had soared to a high of 38 degrees Celsius during the day, the rain brought a respite to the national capital.

Hailstorms were also reported in parts of the city.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the rain was a result of a western disturbance and a cyclonic circulation over Rajasthan.

The weather office had predicted light to moderate rainfall for Delhi and nearby areas in north India over the next three days.

20230420-194204

